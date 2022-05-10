Elizabethton River Riders Announce 2022 Promotional Schedule

ELIZABETHTON, TN - The Elizabethton River Riders have announced their promotional schedule for the 2022 Appalachian League season. The calendar is highlighted by postgame firework shows on June 4, July 4, and August 6.

The River Riders will kickoff the summer fun with their Fan Fest at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark on June 1 from 5:00-7:00pm. Fans can shop the latest merchandise, view the newest stadium renovations, and pick up season tickets.

Opening Night on Saturday, June 4 will feature the first of three firework shows of the year, in addition to a magnet schedule giveaway to the first 500 fans in attendance provided by Wild Wing Cafe. The following day on Sunday, June 5 Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark will host a Touch-a-Truck event in the parking lot beginning at 1:30pm. Fans have the unique opportunity to take photos and partially operate unique vehicles.

Fan-favorite Margaritaville Night returns on June 17 with themed food and drink specials, and a postgame concert by a Jimmy Buffett tribute band. Hometown Heroes Night will take place the next night on June 18. Families can celebrate Father's Day on June 19 with a postgame father and child catch on-field after the game.

The River Riders will light up the Elizabethton sky with an Independence Day celebration and fireworks extravaganza following the conclusion of their July 4 contest. Princesses in the Park Night on July 8 will have numerous princesses in attendance to meet and greet fans. Similarly, Star Wars Night will be held on July 16 with characters available for photos and fan interaction. Other July promotions include Chamber Night on July 15 and United Way Night on July 23.

The River Riders will have an Evan Carter bobblehead giveaway presented by Northeast Community Credit Union on August 5 for the first 500 fans through the gates. Carter is an alum of Elizabethton High School and was a second-round pick of the Texas Rangers. The giveaway flaunts Carter in his Elizabethton High uniform.

The team will conclude the 2022 season with a firework show on its final game on August 6.

The Elizabethton River Riders debut this season on June 2 against the Johnson City Doughboys. For more information on the team go to elizabethtonriverriders.com or call the office at (423) 547-6443.

