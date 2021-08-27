Elizabethton General Manager Moves on from Boyd Sports

Elizabethton, TN - Brice Ballentine, former general manager of the Elizabethton River Riders and Elizabethton Twins, is moving on from the Boyd Sports Organization after three years of service. During his tenure, Ballentine increased fan attendance, increased sponsorship revenue and guided the recent rebrand of the club.

"I am excited for the next chapter in my life and look forward to my new path I'm about to travel. I will look back on the fond memories in Elizabethton. It truly is a special place and I really enjoyed becoming a part of the community and getting to know all the fans," Ballentine stated. "I also want to thank Boyd Sports for giving me my first opportunity to live out a dream and wish them and E-Town nothing but success in the future."

"Brice has done a great job at the helm of Elizabethon," said Boyd Sports vice president Jeremy Boler. "Brice has been with us since we acquired the Elizabethon Twins and was very instrumental in the rebranding of the team to the River Riders. He was a great asset to the community and the team. He was a strong leader for our company and will surely be missed."

Moving forward, reach out to Maya Mathis, assistant general manager, by calling the Elizabethton River Riders office at (423) 547-6443.

