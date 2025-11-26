Elite Defense from Lexie Hull in the Playoffs
Published on November 26, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
Elite vision. Elite effort. Elite defense.
Lexie Hull went into full LOCKDOWN mode throughout the playoffs, bringin' relentless pressure all postseason long
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 26, 2025
- Golden State Announces Annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday Offers over Thanksgiving Weekend - Golden State Valkyries
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Fever Stories
- Boston, Clark, White to Participate in USA Basketball Women's National Team December Training Camp
- Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston Earn 2025 All-WNBA Honors
- Indiana Fever Center Aliyah Boston Named to WNBA All-Defensive Second Team
- Update on Indiana Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell
- Indiana Fever Season Comes to a Close in Resilient Game Five Overtime Loss