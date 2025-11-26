Elite Defense from Lexie Hull in the Playoffs

Published on November 26, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







Elite vision. Elite effort. Elite defense.

Lexie Hull went into full LOCKDOWN mode throughout the playoffs, bringin' relentless pressure all postseason long







