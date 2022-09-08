Elimination Number Drops to One in Mistake-Filled Loss
September 8, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release
GREENVILLE- The Asheville Tourists picked a bad time to have a bad defensive game. The Tourists built a 3-0 lead on the Greenville Drive but the defensive miscues mounted and Asheville was unable to prevent Greenville from taking advantage.
Luis Santana hit a solo Home Run in the top of the second inning and Zach Daniels added a two-run Homer in the third. The Drive rallied to tie the game with a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Cristian Gonzalez left the yard with a solo Home Run in the sixth inning but the Drive took the lead with a pair of unearned runs in the bottom half. Greenville added an insurance run on a dropped pop up in the eighth.
Asheville's four errors matched a season-high. They also had two costly passed balls in Greenville's two-run fifth and botched a two-out bunt single that led to two more Drive runs in the sixth. The Tourists did not put a runner aboard over the final three innings.
Asheville now needs to win each of their final three games and have the Rome Braves lose their remaining three games to reach the post-season.
Elimination Number Drops to One in Mistake-Filled Loss
