Sports stats



Forge FC

Elimane Cissé, What a Goal: #TELUSGOTM

September 4, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC YouTube Video


Too smooth | Vote now for a chance to win an incredible prize package, including a Google Pixel phone and a GOAT bucket hat courtesy of TELUS Ã°Å¸Å½â°

Follow the link to cast your vote https://tradablebits.com/tb_app/510257

#TELUSGOTM -- : OneSoccer

Check out the Forge FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...

Canadian Premier League Stories from September 4, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Forge FC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central