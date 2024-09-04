Elimane Cissé, What a Goal: #TELUSGOTM

September 4, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC YouTube Video







Too smooth | Vote now for a chance to win an incredible prize package, including a Google Pixel phone and a GOAT bucket hat courtesy of TELUS Ã°Å¸Å½â°

Follow the link to cast your vote https://tradablebits.com/tb_app/510257

#TELUSGOTM -- : OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from September 4, 2024

Cavalry FC Extends Partnership with Alberta Soccer - Cavalry FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.