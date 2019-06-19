Elijah Holyfield to Make Appearance at SRP Park

June 19, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release





NORTH AUGUSTA, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League Affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are excited to welcome former University of Georgia standout Running Back, Elijah Holyfield, to SRP Park on Thursday, June 27th to go along with the University of Georgia Night.

Holyfield, son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield, was one of four permanent team captains for the 2018 season. He was Georgia's second-leading rusher in 2018, with 1018 yards on 159 carries and seven TDs. Holyfield ranked 23rd nationally in yards per carry and reached the 100-yard mark twice in 2018. Holyfield signed as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers.

Holyfield will throw out a Ceremonial First Pitch and have an hour and a half meet and greet session with fans at SRP Park (7:00PM-8:30PM). The GreenJackets will have UGA GreenJackets-inspired apparel on special and ask fans to come paint SRP Park Red and Black. Thursday, June 27th is also the Cintas Industry Appreciation Night.

June 27th is a signature Thirsty Thursday presented by: Garden City Social, Mr. Tattoo, Kicks 99 and BOBFM, which features $1 Natty Lights and PBRs until the Garden City Social Last Call. There will also be a cheap beer special happy hour from, 6PM-8PM. For tickets, please visit: http://bit.ly/2RovWP5.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.