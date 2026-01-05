Elijah Harkless Named G League Player of the Month for December 2025
Published on January 5, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Salt Lake City Stars YouTube Video
Check out the Salt Lake City Stars Statistics
NBA G League Stories from January 5, 2026
- Jones III Named NBA G League Coach of the Month - Raptors 905
- Elijah Harkless Named G League Player of the Month for December - Salt Lake City Stars
- Legends Fall in Tight Battle to Capitanes to Open Series - Texas Legends
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Salt Lake City Stars Stories
- Elijah Harkless Named G League Player of the Month for December
- Stars Bounce Back with Huge Win over the Remix to Close out Back-To-Back
- Stars Drop First Home Loss of the Season to Remix
- Salt Lake City Stars Acquire Returning Rights to Kavion Pippen
- Stars End 2025 with Big Win over Hustle, Improve to 3-0 in the Regular Season