Eli McLaughlin Powers Colorado Offense with Hatty
December 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
It was a 6-point night for Eli McLaughlin. He contributed 3 goals and 3 assists in Colorado's 15-9 win over Las Vegas.
