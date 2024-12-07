Eli McLaughlin Powers Colorado Offense with Hatty

December 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

It was a 6-point night for Eli McLaughlin. He contributed 3 goals and 3 assists in Colorado's 15-9 win over Las Vegas.

