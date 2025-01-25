Eli McLaughlin Hero HL vs. ROC

January 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

4 goals & 1 assist for Liger

Eli McLaughlin led @MammothLax to an 11-10 win over Rochester on Saturday night.

