Eleven Crosscutters Tabbed for Inaugural Prospect Game

July 3, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The MLB Draft League will hold its inaugural MLB Draft League Prospect Game on Wednesday, July 5 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark in Trenton, N.J., with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 pm. The game will be simulcast on MLB.com, the MLB App and MLB.TV., allowing fans to watch the best prospects from the MLB Draft League in action.

"We are thrilled to announce the debut of the MLB Draft League Prospect Game, which will showcase some of the most talented players in the league ahead of the MLB Draft," said MLB Draft League President Sean Campbell. "We look forward to an exciting game and hope fans will join us in Trenton or tune in online to watch the future stars of baseball."

The MLB Draft League Prospect Game will feature 25 players per roster, who will be selected and identified by the scouting community and MLB Draft League staff. The six managers from the league will comprise the Prospect Game's coaching staff.

The Williamsport Crosscutters have a total of 11 players picked for the game.

Pitchers - Jack Crowder, Jatnk Diaz, Titan Hayes, Tyler Kennedy, and Jack Wenninger.

Catchers- Nate Larue and Jacob Harper

Infielders - Ryan Ignoffo and Stanley Tucker

Outfielders- Sean Smith and Joe Sullivan

Since its inception in 2021, the MLB Draft League has produced 146 players who have signed with MLB Clubs. This year, more than 100 MLB Draft League alums opened the Minor League season on either a Single-A, High-A, Double-A or Triple-A roster, highlighting the Draft League's ability to improve a player's Draft stock and overall career trajectory.

"The MLB Draft League Prospect Game is another exciting addition to the MLB Draft League forma. The Prospect Game gives a national platform to the league's top players." said John D'Angelo, MLB Senior Vice President, Amateur & Medical.

The MLB Draft League features six founding members (Frederick Keys, Mahoning Valley Scrappers, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and Williamsport Crosscutters) and provides an unparalleled fan and development experience that features former Major Leaguers and professional players as managers and coaches. To view the 2023 MLB Draft League schedule, visit mlbdraftleague.com; each team's schedule also is accessible via its website.

For more information on the MLB Draft League, visit MLBDraftLeague.com and follow @mlbdraftleague on Twitter and Instagram. For player-focused analytics updates, follow @draftleaguedata on Twitter.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 3, 2023

Eleven Crosscutters Tabbed for Inaugural Prospect Game - Williamsport Crosscutters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.