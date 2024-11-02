Sports stats



Electrifying Run by Ouelette Gives Riders the Lead I CFL

November 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
AJ Ouellette takes it the house for a 30 yard touchdown run to give his team the lead in the third quarter
