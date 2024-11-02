Electrifying Run by Ouelette Gives Riders the Lead I CFL
November 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
AJ Ouellette takes it the house for a 30 yard touchdown run to give his team the lead in the third quarter
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from November 2, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saskatchewan Roughriders Stories
- Game Day at a Glance - Western Semi-Final Playoff Game V.S. B.C. Lions
- Mace, Milligan Jr. and Ferland Named West Division Award Finalists
- Riders Top West Division with Nine Divisional All-CFL Honours
- Riders Clinch Second Tickets Now on Sale for West Semi-Final Showdown at Mosaic Stadium
- Game Day at a Glance - Week 21 vs Calgary