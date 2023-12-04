Electrifying New Lights at Fluor Field to Enhance Player, Fan Experience

December 4, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release







The Greenville Drive announced today the investment in a new cutting-edge LED lighting system at Fluor Field. Intended to enhance the player and fan experience, the new lights make Fluor Field the first professional baseball ballpark in South Carolina to use this particular LED system, considered the most advanced of its class.

Installed this week by Ephesus Sports Lighting, the electrifying new lights replace the fluorescent white lights that formerly sat atop the six 125-ft. light poles surrounding the stadium. Ephesus is one of the most experienced and renowned sports lighting companies in the U.S., having provided lighting systems for Super Bowls LIV, LIII, LII and XLIX; the 2020, 2019 and 2017 NCAA Football National Championship game; and the 2020, 2019 and 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four.

"The Greenville Drive and Fluor Field continually look for ways to deliver the best experience possible for our fans," says Greenville Drive General Manager Eric Jarinko. "These new lights meet the same standards as all 30 Major League Baseball stadium standards and go above and beyond what's required of Minor League Baseball parks."

The new lights have many impressive advantages over the previous system:

Field Lighting: the LED lights meet MLB requirements established for major league ballparks (125-ft. infield and 100-ft. outfield footcandles), far exceeding field light requirements for minor league ballparks.

Player Performance: LED lights provide a uniform light distribution that reduces shadows and improves visibility, ensuring that athletes can perform at their best. The comfort of the players is also enhanced as LEDs reduce glare and improve the overall playing conditions.

*Control System: *to add to the entertainment value of the fan experience, the lights can be programmed to shine in a multitude of colors and set to music, giving the appearance of "dancing" to a beat. Friday Fireworks at Fluor Field will be even better for 2024!

Sustainability: The new LED lights are environmentally friendly, reducing Fluor Field's carbon footprint by using 80 percent less energy.

The LED lights make their public debut at Kringle Holiday Village, December 8-10. Greenville Mayor Knox White will turn on the lights for the first time at 5:30 p.m. during opening festivities on Friday, Dec. 8, officially ushering in the Upstate's largest family festival. To demonstrate their functionality and entertainment value, the lights will be programmed to synchronize with Trans-Siberian Orchestra's magnificent holiday instrumental "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24."

"Kringle Holiday Village is the perfect event to debut our new lights," says Greenville Drive President Jeff Brown. "The community can gather for a magnificent light show while supporting local charities in the process. It's the spirit of the season wrapped into a perfect package."

Kringle Holiday Village is organized in partnership between The Greenville Drive and the Rotary Club of Greenville, and all proceeds benefit charities.

To experience the first lighting:

Friday, December 8 from 5pm to 9pm (lights turn on at 5:30pm)

500 Club @ Fluor Field, 945 S. Main St., Greenville, SC 29601

General Admission: $12 (official lighting, live music, delicious food & drink, plus opportunity to participate in a silent auction benefiting Rotary Charities)

VIP Tickets: $60 (includes access to a private VIP lounge, complimentary appetizers, express bar access, 2 drink tickets, commemorative mug, and single-day festival admission to either Saturday or Sunday)

Purchase Tickets Online: www.KringleHolidayVillage.com

