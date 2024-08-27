Electric: USL Championship Save of the Week, Week 25 Nominees
August 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
As the race to the postseason continued to rise, some of the most impressive denials produced by goalkeepers in the USL Championship this past week played a major role in helping their clubs earn results away from home. Here are our selections, now you get to select which one will be the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week presented by Terminix.
Vote for your favorite save in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Friday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.
