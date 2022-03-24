Electric Tarheel Trio Join Honkers

ROCHESTER, MINN - The Rochester Honkers, five-time champions of the Northwoods League, are excited to welcome three new additions from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in pitcher Nick Argento and infielders Alex Ritzer and Colby Wilkerson.

Argento, who grew up 90 minutes from Rochester in Wayzata, Minn, is a freshman at UNC. Standing at an imposing 6'6 Argento attended Wayzata High School where he was named to the 2021 Minneapolis Star Tribune All-Metro team his senior season. What a year he had, the righty posted a 1.66 ERA in 25.1 innings pitched and swung the bat as well, posting a 1.084 OPS with three homeruns.

"Nick will be a guy who will get innings for us this summer," said Honkers field manager Andrew Urbistondo. "He has a smooth delivery with a firm fastball which is backed up with some quality secondary pitches. He will find himself on the bump in key moments for us this summer."

Ritzer, also a freshman at UNC, was born in Stillwater, Minn. Coming out of Stillwater Area High School Prep Baseball Report rankled Ritzer as the seventh overall player and top ranked shortstop in Minnesota in the class of 2021. At Stillwater the newest Honker earned all conference, all-metro and all-section honors his senior season.

"I'm really excited to have Alex join us this summer," said Urbistondo. "He brings a grit to the game with his style of play. He's a hard-nosed guy who is willing to run through a wall to make a play. His ability with the bat paired with good hands on the infield will make him a key player for us."

Wilkerson, a sophomore at UNC, is from Oxford, NC. The right-handed hitting infielder played in 33 games his freshman season and hit .254 with 10 runs scored. The three-time high school state champion was ranked as the eighth shortstop in North Carolina by Perfect Game in 2020.

"Colby is going to be another one of those hard-nosed guys," said Urbistondo. "He brings toughness when he plays and with his athletic ability, he will find himself in the lineup. I am excited to get to work with him this year."

The Rochester Honkers begin their 29th season of play on May 30th when they host the Willmar Stingers at Mayo Field.

