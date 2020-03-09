Electric Reliever Saucedo Returns

March 9, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release





CLEBURNE, Tex. - The Cleburne Railroaders announced Monday the re-signing of right-handed pitcher Bryan Saucedo.

Additionally, the Railroaders have signed right-handed pitcher Landon Holifield. Cleburne acquired Holifield from the New York Boulders on November 21, 2019 in exchange for right-handed pitcher John Shull.

Saucedo joined the Railroaders as a spot starter in mid-July of last season, but established himself as a valuable contributor in the bullpen over the final weeks of the 2019 campaign. All told, the physical right-hander finished the year 2-2 with a 3.97 ERA in 12 games, three of which were starts. He struck out 21 in 22.2 innings, allowing 25 hits and walking 17. With a fastball that regularly reached the mid-90s, Saucedo put together a dominant stretch in mid-August, at one point recording eight consecutive outs via strikeout over three appearances. His best start came against the Sioux Falls Canaries on August 4, as the 26-year old fired 5.1 innings while allowing six hits and only one earned run to pick up his first American Association victory.

Over the winter, Saucedo pitched in the highly regarded Mexican Pacific Winter League for the Algodoneros de Guasave, making three relief appearances. Railroaders infielder Alay Lago briefly appeared for Guasave during the winter, as well.

Saucedo has traveled a winding road throughout his baseball career. A native of Toronto, Ontario, Saucedo played on the Canadian Junior National Team before being selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 29th Round of the MLB Draft in 2012. He elected not to sign, and instead began his college career at Riverside City College as a position player.

After two seasons with the Tigers, Saucedo transferred to NAIA Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Michigan. There he went 5-6 with a 5.70 ERA in 17 appearances, including 13 starts, and was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 14th round of the 2016 Draft. After an injury prevented Saucedo from appearing during the 2016 season, the 6'6, 230-pounder spent the 2017 campaign with the White Sox Arizona League rookie-level affiliate, going 3-2 with a 7.04 ERA in 13 starts. Over 55.0 innings, Saucedo allowed 58 hits, striking out 41 while walking 38. He was released by the White Sox organization on March 16, 2018.

The signings of Saucedo and Holifield give the Railroaders 21 players under contract for the 2020 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during Spring Training, which begins May 7.

The Railroaders also announced today that infielder Daniel Robertson has cleared waivers and is now a free agent. Robertson accepted an undergraduate assistant coaching position at his alma mater, Oregon State University during the offseason.

2020 Signings

INF Alay Lago

C John Nester

C Blake Grant-Parks

RHP Jesus Sanchez

INF Chase Simpson

RHP Alex Boshers

OF Angel Reyes

RHP Angelo Palumbo

LHP Michael Gunn

INF David Gonzalez

RHP Osmer Morales

LHP Rick Teasley

OF Hunter Clanin

RHP Arlett Mavare

INF Colton Pogue

RHP Edward Cruz

RHP Garrett Alexander

RHP Jake Joyce

LHP Nathan Foriest

RHP Bryan Saucedo

RHP Landon Holifield

For information on partnerships, season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Railroaders main office at (817) 945-8705, or visit the Railroaders official website at www.railroaderbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 9, 2020

Electric Reliever Saucedo Returns - Cleburne Railroaders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.