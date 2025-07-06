Electric Punt Return TD in Edmonton I CFL

July 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







Javon Leake lights up the field with a 94-yard punt return touchdown, electrifying the home crowd in Edmonton and giving the Elks a huge boost against Ottawa.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 6, 2025

