Elder, Three More Home Runs, Lift M-Braves over Wahoos on Wednesday, 5-2

PENSACOLA, FL - The Mississippi Braves hit three more home runs Wednesday night and won an eight-inning lightning-shortened 5-2 contest over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The M-Braves open the road trip 2-0 and have hit 10 home runs over the first two days at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The game was billed as the top pitching matchup in the minors, featuring MLB.com's 20th overall prospect Max Meyer, against Atlanta's 12th-ranked prospect Bryce Edler (W, 4-1).

In the bottom of the first inning with two outs, Griffin Conine doubled, and Chris Chinea followed with a two-run homer to get the scoring started for Pensacola. Those were the only runs that the 2020 draft pick gave up.

The M-Braves struck back quickly in the top of the second inning as Shea Langeliers, and Wendell Rijo scored on a couple of wild pitches. Both singled to get the inning started against Meyer.

Elder gave up just one hit over his next 6.0 innings and worked a complete game of 7.0 innings on 89 pitches, coming one shy of his career-high with nine strikeouts. He walked three, giving up just three hits over his fourth-consecutive 7.0-inning performance. Elder this season leads the organization with 82.0 innings between Rome and Mississippi, totaling 90 strikeouts to just 35 walks in 15 starts. The M-Braves are now 5-1 when the former Texas Longhorn takes the mound.Â

Max Meyer exited after 5.0 innings of two-run ball, and the M-Braves greeted reliever Josh Roberson (L, 1-1) with a pair of home runs. Drew Lugbauer and Jalen MillerÂ both hit solo home runs in the top of the seventh inning to extend the lead to 4-2. Lugbauer has homered in three straight games and his second to Shea Langilers with 11 home runs.

Braden Shewmake added a solo home run of his own in the top of the eighth inning, his second in as many days, and eighth on the season to push the lead to 5-2.

Before the bottom of the eighth inning began, the game was called due to lightning in the proximity. Braves reliever Daysbel Hernandez was warming up to replace Elder.

The three home runs hit on Wednesday night give the M-Braves 90 for the year, just eight shy of the club record set in 2017 of 98. Langeliers had two more hits on Wednesday, joining Miller and Rijo.

The M-Braves maintain a half-game lead over Montgomery in the Double-A South standings.

