El Paso Wins 11-7 Win Over Sacramento

May 11, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas hit a season-high five home runs in their 11-7 win over the Sacramento River Cats Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas have won 10 of their last 14 games.

San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell pitched five innings and allowed only one run on three hits in an MLB injury rehab start. Snell struck out seven and didn't walk any batters. El Paso starting pitchers have allowed only three runs in their last 28.2 innings.

Chihuahuas shortstop Matthew Batten went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. El Paso left fielder Taylor Kohlwey went 2-for-5 with a double and has reached base multiple times in each of his last three games. Aderlin Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run that moved his league-leading RBI total to 31.

Box Score: River Cats 7, Chihuahuas 11 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Sacramento (15-16), El Paso (18-13)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sacramento RHP Sean Hjelle (2-1, 4.37) vs. El Paso LHP Ryan Weathers (1-1, 5.63). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

