El Paso Walk-off Home Run Beats Round Rock

EL PASO, Texas - The Round Rock Express (14-9 | 58-39) fell to the El Paso Chihuahuas (9-14 | 41-57) on Wednesday night at Southwest University Park by a final score of 7-6. Chihuahuas LF Ben Gamel hit a two-out home run in the ninth inning to collect the win.

Round Rock reliever RHP Grant Anderson (1-1, 3.91) went 1.2 innings out of the bullpen and he allowed one run on three hits with two strikeouts while earning the loss. El Paso reliever LHP Ray Kerr (4-0, 2.70) claimed the win after one inning of scoreless baseball with one walk and two strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

The Express struck first in the first frame. After a two-out single for RF Elier Hernandez, DH Blaine Crim doubled to score Hernandez and Round Rock led 1-0.

After LF Sandro Fabian doubled, C Jordan Procyshen singled to score Fabian and extend the E-Train lead to 2-0 in the second inning.

The Chihuahuas added a pair of runs in the home-half. After 3B Jantzen Witte walked, LF Ben Gamel hit a two-run home run to tie the game.

Round Rock 2B Justin Foscue led the third inning off with a single and Hernandez belted his 16th homer of the season to give the E-Train a 4-2 advantage.

The Chihuahuas posted a three-spot in the bottom of the third inning to take 5-4 lead. A sacrifice fly from 2B Max Schrock scored DH Preston Tucker before SS Ray-Patrick Didder doubled home Witte and Gamel.

The runs kept flowing as the Express scored two more times in the fourth inning. With two outs, Thompson tripled and Foscue walked. Hernandez tied the game on a single before Crim gave the Express the lead with another single that scored Foscue. Round Rock led 6-5.

The Chihuahuas nipped across a run in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game. C Brett Sullivan singled and stole second base. 1B Brandon Dixon singled to tack on a run and tie the game at six.

In the ninth inning, Express RHP Grant Anderson was an out away from sending the game to extra frames but Gamel hit a walk-off home run to right field and the Chihuahuas earned a 7-6 victory.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express RF Elier Hernandez led the offense with a 3-for-5 night that included a home run, three RBI, two runs scored and a strikeout. The righty now has a .903 OPS on the season and it was his first three-hit night since July 2. He has reached three hits or more in a game 10 times this year.

Texas Rangers rehabber RHP Josh Sborz took the mound and threw one scoreless inning with one hit and one strikeout. Sborz was placed on the Rangers 15-day injured list on July 15 with right biceps tendinitis.

Next up: Round Rock and El Paso will meet for game three at Southwest University Park on Thursday, with first pitch set for 7:35 p.m. CT. Express RHP Marc Church (3-0, 3.20) is scheduled to start up against Chihuahuas RHP Anderson Espinoza (4-4, 6.10).

