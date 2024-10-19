El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







First-half goals by Lucas Stauffer and Tony Alfaro lifted El Paso Locomotive FC to a 2-1 victory against Sacramento Republic FC at Southwest University Park to end Locomotive's home slate on a high note.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.