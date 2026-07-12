USL New Mexico United

El Paso Locomotive FC vs. New Mexico United: 7.11.2026: Prinx Tires USL Cup

Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 11, 2026


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