El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights

August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







Robert Coronado recorded a goal and assist while Amando Moreno also found the net as El Paso Locomotive FC took a 2-1 victory against Miami FC at Southwest University Park for Locomotive's first home win of the season.

