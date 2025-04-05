El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Lexington - Game Highlights
April 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Arturo Ortiz and Andy Cabrera scored first-half goals off assists by Gabriel Torres to lead El Paso Locomotive FC to a 2-1 victory against Lexington SC at Southwest University Park as the visitors' rally fell short after Cory Burke scored midway through the second half.
