El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Lexington - Game Highlights

April 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







Arturo Ortiz and Andy Cabrera scored first-half goals off assists by Gabriel Torres to lead El Paso Locomotive FC to a 2-1 victory against Lexington SC at Southwest University Park as the visitors' rally fell short after Cory Burke scored midway through the second half.

