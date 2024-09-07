El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC and Detroit City FC played to a scoreless draw at Southwest University Park as Ramón Pasquel posted a three-save shutout for the hosts.

