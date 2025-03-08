El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights
March 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
Andy Cabrera scored a second-half equalizer to earn El Paso Locomotive FC a 2-2 draw against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC after the Switchbacks had twice taken the lead at Southwest University Park.
Check out the El Paso Locomotive FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 8, 2025
- Legion FC Drops Opener Despite Early Goal - Birmingham Legion FC
- Monterey Bay Falls to San Antonio FC in Season Opener - Monterey Bay FC
- Loudoun United Football Club Downs Birmingham Legion FC, 3-1 - Loudoun United FC
- LouCity Tops Charleston in Season-Opening Battle of East Contenders - Louisville City FC
- Hounds Rally for Season Opening Draw in N.C. - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- NCFC Draws Riverhounds in Season Opener - North Carolina FC
- Hartford Falls Short in Season-Opener at Lexington - Hartford Athletic
- FC Tulsa Opens 2025 Campaign at Phoenix Rising FC - FC Tulsa
- Detroit City Football Club Begins 2025 USL Championship Season Tonight in Miami - Detroit City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Goalkeeper Marco Canales
- Game Notes/Match Preview for March 8
- El Paso Locomotive FC Announces KVIA as 2025 Local Broadcast Partner
- El Paso Locomotive FC Unveil 2025 'Midnight Kit'
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Axel Valdivia, Raul "Chapo" Vazquez to USL Academy Contracts