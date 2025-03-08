El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights

March 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







Andy Cabrera scored a second-half equalizer to earn El Paso Locomotive FC a 2-2 draw against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC after the Switchbacks had twice taken the lead at Southwest University Park.

