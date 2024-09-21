El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights
September 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
Christian Herrera's late penalty kick save preserved a point for Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC after a 1-1 draw against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University as the Switchbacks' Yosuke Hanya and Locomotive's Ricky Ruiz found the net.
