El Paso avoids the series sweep with a 2-0 victory over Fresno in game three

September 8, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





In front of a crowd of 9,902, the El Paso Chihuahuas (1-2) blanked the Fresno Grizzlies (2-1) 2-0 in game three of the PCL Pacific Championship Friday night from Chukchansi Park. With a chance of being swept and eliminated, the Chihuahuas staff buckled down and threw a three-hit shutout.

Starter Cal Quantrill (1-0, win) stymied the Grizzlies bats for six scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out seven over 88 pitches. Kyle McGrath and T.J. Weir followed Quantrill by hurling a perfect seventh. Then, Kazuhisa Makita worked two-thirds of the eighth before handing off the ball to Gerardo Reyes, who secured the save after one and one-third scoreless frames.

With lights out pitching, El Paso only needed two runs to enjoy the victory. Allen Craig (1-for-2) supplied the offense when he doubled home a pair of runs in the top of the first. Forrestt Allday (2-for-5) and Carlos Asuaje (3-for-4) waltzed in to score on the play.

Fresno righty Rogelio Armenteros (0-1) suffered the decision after six solid innings. He was charged with two runs (earned) on six hits, two free passes and seven punchouts. The Grizzlies fell to 25-7 in his starts since he made his debut in 2017.

Reliever Justin Ferrell mustered two and two-thirds of almost perfect baseball for Fresno in his Triple-A debut. He fanned a pair and walked one in his outing. Nick Tanielu and Yordan Alvarez continued their hit streaks on the night. Tanielu is at 13 games, a current team-high and Alvarez is at eight. Kyle Tucker also singled, reaching base via a hit in 13 of his last 14 contests.

Both squads continue the PCL Pacific Championship series with game four Saturday evening from Chukchansi Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PT. Fresno RHP Cy Sneed (0-0, 0.00) and El Paso fellow righty Colin Rea (0-0, 0.00) are the probable matchup.

