Eighth-Inning Walks Doom Wahoos in 3-2 Defeat

September 8, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release





PENSACOLA, Fla. - Biloxi scored twice in the eighth innings thanks to four walks issued by the Wahoos bullpen and won Friday's game 3-2 at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The Shuckers can now clinch a spot in the championship round with a win in either of the remaining two games.

It was the second defeat of the series that was mired with self-defeat rather than having been outclassed. Tony Santillan started the game for Pensacola allowed one run on two hits across 6.1 masterful innings. He had four separate innings in which he retired the side in order, and he exited the game with eight strikeouts and only one walk.

For the Shuckers, Trey Supak looked like he was in trouble right from the start. After walking two batters in the first inning, he walked three more in the second. The Wahoos were able to score one run courtesy of Jose Siri's two-out single that brought home Gavin LaValley in the bottom of the second. Supak lasted only three innings, but Pensacola only churned one run out of his six walks on the night.

With the game tied at one in the bottom of the seventh inning, TJ Friedl drew a leadoff walk and stole second base after Aristides Aquino struck out. With two outs, Shed Long placed a single perfectly through the right side, which scored Friedl and gave the Wahoos a 2-1 lead. However, Pensacola's lead was short-lived. In the eighth, Robinson Leyer-who entered the game in the previous inning-walked Max McDowell to start the inning. After a bunt moved him into scoring position, Jody Davis brought in Jesus Reyes to face Corey Ray. Reyes walked the bases loaded before allowing a sac fly to tie the game and a double to Keston Hiura, which gave Biloxi a 3-2 lead. Alejandro Chacin then replaced Reyes, and after walking Lucas Erceg, he induced Blake Allemand into an inning-ending groundout. The Shuckers scored twice on one hit and four walks.

Pensacola had a last gasp in the ninth against Nate Griep when Friedl drew his fourth walk of the game with one out. After a Mitch Nay flyout, Aquino singled to put the tying run at third and two outs. With Long at the plate, the Wahoo second baseman groundout out to short on a bang-bang play to give Biloxi a 2-1 series lead.

Game four of the South Division Series returns to Biloxi where the Wahoos are looking to avoid elimination. RHP Daniel Wright led the Southern League with 28 starts this season, and he will be tasked with keeping the Wahoos season alive. Biloxi is expected to start with RHP Marcos Diplan. Saturday's playoff coverage can be heard on 97.1 The Ticket/1490 AM Milton, and www.bluewahoos.com, with first pitch beginning at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 8, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.