Eighteen Omaha Alums Participate in 2021 Major League Baseball Postseason

PAPILLION, Neb. - There are 18 Omaha alums across the eight teams competing in the 2021 Major League Baseball postseason, including eight players and 10 coaches, with at least one alum on seven of the eight teams.

The 2021 Atlanta Braves lead the way with six Omaha alums on their team, including four players and two coaches. Right-hander Jesse Chavez made a team-high 45 appearances for Omaha in 2011, outfielder Terrance Gore suited up for the Storm Chasers in 2014, 2017 and 2018, left-hander Will Smith played for the Storm Chasers in 2012 and 2013, and outfielder Jorge Soler played for Omaha in 2017 and 2018. Braves hitting coach Kevin Seitzer played for the Omaha Royals in 1986 and Braves catching coach Sal Fasano played for Omaha from 1996-1999 and again in 2001.

The 2021 Boston Red Sox have one Omaha alum on their team, first case coach Tom Goodwin. He played 113 games for Omaha in 1994, batting .308 with 50 stolen bases. His 50 steals are the fifth-most in a single season in franchise history and he owns one of five 50+ steal seasons in franchise history.

The 2021 Chicago White Sox have two Omaha alum on their team, right-hander Liam Hendriks and third base coach Joe McEwing. Hendriks made five starts for Omaha in 2014, posting a 2.83 ERA in 35.0 innings. McEwing played five games for Omaha in 2005.

The 2021 Houston Astros have two Omaha alums on their team, right-hander Zack Greike and bench coach Joe Espada. Greinke made six starts for Omaha in 2004 prior to his Major League debut, posting a 2.61 ERA in 28.2 innings with 23 strikeouts and six walks. Espada played for the 2002 Omaha Royals, appearing in 74 games.

The 2021 Los Angeles Dodgers are the only team in the postseason without an Omaha alum. However, left-hander Scott Alexander, who pitched for Omaha from 2014-2017, made 18 relief appearances for the Dodgers during the regular season, posting a 2.93 ERA before being played on the 60-day Injured List in early September.

The 2021 Milwaukee Brewers have three Omaha alums on their team, outfielder Lorenzo Cain and catcher Manny Piña, and first base coach Quintin Berry. Cain played 128 games for the Omaha in 2011, batting .328 with 28 doubles and 16 home runs, before returning to Omaha in 2012, 2014, and 2016. Piña played for Omaha in 2010, 2011 and 2013, combining to play 113 games between the three seasons. Berry played for 48 games for Omaha in 2013.

The 2021 San Francisco Giants have three Omaha alums on their team, Director of Pitching Brian Bannister, Quality Assurance Coach Nick Ortiz, third base coach Ron Wotus, Bannister pitched for Omaha in 2007, 2009 and 2010, making 10 starts across the three seasons. Ortiz was the main shortstop for Omaha in 2001, hitting 20 doubles in 99 games, while Wotus played 91 games for Omaha in 1987.

The 2021 Tampa Bay Rays have one Omaha alum on their team, pitching coach Kyle Snyder. Snyder made 30 appearances (26 starts) for Omaha between 2003, 2005, and 2006, posting a 3.53 ERA in 155.1 innings. Outfielder Brett Phillips, who played for Omaha in 2019, played 118 games during the regular season for Tampa Bay but was not included on the team's roster for the Division Series.

Full list of Omaha alums participating in the 2021 postseason:

ATLANTA BRAVES:

RHP Jesse Chavez (2011)

OF Terrance Gore (2014, 2017, 2018)

LHP Will Smith (2012, 2013)

OF Jorge Soler (2017, 2018)

Hitting coach Kevin Seitzer (1986)

Catching coach Sal Fasano (196-'99, '01)

BOSTON RED SOX:

First base coach Tom Goodwin (1994)

CHICAGO WHITE SOX:

RHP Liam Hendriks (2014)

Third base coach Joe McEwing (2005)

HOUSTON ASTROS:

Bench coach Joe Espada (2002)

RHP Zack Greinke (2004)

MILWAUKEE BREWERS:

OF Lorenzo Cain (2011, 2012, 2014, 2016)

C Manny Piña (2010, 2011, 2013)

First base coach Quintin Berry (2013)

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS:

Director of Pitching Brian Bannister (2007, 2009, 2010)

Quality Assurance coach Nick Ortiz (2001)

Third base coach Ron Wotus (1987)

TAMPA BAY RAYS:

Pitching coach Kyle Snyder (2003, 2005, 2006)

