Eight-Run Ninth Propels 'Tugas to First Victory, 12-4

May 5, 2021 - Daytona Tortugas News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - Following a gut-wrenching defeat on Tuesday night, 3B Rece Hinds and CF Allan Cerda combined to score four runs on five hits - including three for extra bases - and drove in three more tallies, as the Daytona Tortugas emerged victorious for the first time since August 28, 2019, with a 12-4 triumph over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

After falling behind by a run after the first for the second-straight day, Daytona's (1-1) offense exploded for its highest run total since a 14-11 triumph against the Dunedin Blue Jays at Jack Russell Stadium on August 22, 2019.

Following a run-producing fielder's choice that drew the game even in the second, the Tortugas snatched the lead for good in the top of the fifth. 2B Tyler Callihan (1-5, R, RBI) poked a single to center and moved to second via a stolen base. The Neptune Beach, Fla. native would cross the dish on a throwing error to make it a 2-1 contest.

An inning later, Daytona went back to work. Cerda (3-5, 2 R, 2B, 3B, RBI, BB, SO) launched an offering into the right-center field gap for a leadoff double, moved to third on a wild pitch, and then crossed the dish on an RBI knock courtesy of SS Ivan Johnson (1-2, 2 R, RBI, 3 BB, SO). Trailing a walk and an out on batter's interference, LF Danny Lantigua (2-5, R, 2B, RBI, 2 SO) laced a run-scoring two-bagger of his own to stretch the advantage to three, 4-1.

Palm Beach (1-1) chipped away with runs in the seventh and eighth. 1B Todd Lott (1-2, R, 3B, 2 BB, SO) tripled to begin the seventh before scoring on a sacrifice fly by LF Matt Koperniak (0-2, RBI). One frame later, SS Masyn Winn (1-3, 2 R, 2 BB, SO) walked and stole second prior to scoring on a single by RF L.J. Jones (2-4, 2B, RBI) to make it a one-run affair.

That was as close as the Cardinals would get, as the Tortugas put the game to rest in the top of the ninth. Hinds (2-5, 2 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, SO) inconspicuously started the attack by getting aboard through a fielding error and came home promptly on a triple rifled down the left-field side by Cerda. The 21-year-old then scored on a wild pitch to extend Daytona's edge to three, 6-3.

The flood gates then proceeded to open. Immediately after a walk and another base-hit, C Wilfred Astudillo (2-5, R, 2 RBI) - younger brother of Minnesota Twins catcher Willians "La Tortuga" Astudillo - made it 8-3, slashing a two-run single to right. After an error allowed Astudillo to score, Callihan lofted a sacrifice fly to left to chase home another runner and stretch the advantage to 10-3.

In his second plate appearance of the inning, Hinds put the finishing touches on the eight-run, six-hit frame. The Cincinnati Reds' No. 8 prospect per Baseball America took a high fastball and deposited it beyond the left-center field fence for a two-run shot, the first home run of his professional career. The 399-foot and 103.5 mph blast put the 'Tugas in the driver's seat, 12-3.

Palm Beach nicked a run off the deficit in the bottom of the final frame on a wild pitch, but that was all. RHP Ricky Karcher (1.0 IP, R, ER, 3 BB, SO) forced C Edgardo Rodriguez (0-4, RBI, SO) to line into a game-ending double play to short, sealing the 12-4 win.

Tortugas RHP Carson Spiers (4.2 IP, 4 H, R, ER, BB, 4 SO) did not factor into the decision but performed admirably in his professional debut. The undrafted free agent signee out of Clemson University yielded one run on a first-inning sacrifice fly over 4.2 frames. LHP Levi Prater (3.1 IP, 2 H, R, 3 BB, 6 SO) issued a measly unearned run in his own debut, lasting only 3.1 innings for Palm Beach.

RHP Juan Abril (2.1 IP, H, R, ER, 2 BB, 3 SO) gave Daytona crucial length out of the bullpen, recording seven outs en route to his first victory of the season. Cardinals RHP Jose Moreno (2.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, BB, 2 SO) suffered his initial defeat of the campaign and was taxed for three runs.

The Tortugas will look to win consecutive contests on Thursday evening with LHP Evan Kravetz (0-0, 0.00) set to toe the slab. Palm Beach is projected to counter with RHP Ludwin Jiménez (0-0, 0.00).

The Tortugas will return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark to roll out the green carpet for their long-awaited home opener against the St. Lucie Mets, Low-A affiliate of the New York Mets, on Tuesday, May 11. Gates will open at 6 p.m. ET. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

