Eight-Run Fifth Pushes Tulsa over Riders

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders allowed eight runs in the bottom of the fifth and the Tulsa Drillers took Tuesday's game, 8-6. Blaine Crim and Sandro Fabian both homered at ONEOK Field and Ezequiel Duran finished a home run shy of the cycle.

Duran and Crim finished a combined 5-for-9 in the middle of the Riders (17-11) order, driving in three of the Riders six runs scored. Duran recorded his first triple of the season, as well as his 14th double to lead all of Minor League Baseball.

The Drillers (16-11) drew nine walks against four different Riders pitchers in the fifth to help drive in eight runs on two hits in the inning.

The RoughRiders struck first in the bottom of the second inning when David Garcia scored Duran from third following a lead-off triple to give Frisco a 1-0 lead. In his first game since April 28th, Dio Arias was hit by a pitch in the top of the third, which was followed by Fabian's third home run of the season to give the Riders a 3-0 edge.

Riders starter Zak Kent hadn't allowed a run on just one hit and two walks through four innings. The fifth began with back-to-back walks from Kent before drawing his night to a close. Frisco reliever Sean Chandler (0-1) walked his four batters faced before exiting the game.

Frisco attempted to answer in the top of the sixth when Crim led the Riders off with his fifth home run of the season, trimming Tulsa's lead to 8-4. Two more runs were scored in the next inning with three consecutive doubles from Dustin Harris, Duran and Crim to cut the Drillers' lead to 8-6.

The six-game series in Tulsa continues with an early 11:05 a.m. start time at ONEOK Field Wednesday morning, with Frisco's LHP Avery Weems (1-2, 8.04 ERA) scheduled to battle Tulsa's Gus Varland (0-3, 7.23 ERA).

The RoughRiders return to Riders Field on Tuesday, May 17th to host the Corpus Christi Hooks for the first time this season. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

