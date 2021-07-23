Eight Is Great

HILLSBORO, Ore. - Pitcher Levi Stoudt won his sixth consecutive start and Jack Larsen hit two home runs as the Everett AquaSox (45-22) ran their winning streak to five in a row, defeated the Vancouver Canadians (32-37), 8-2.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Designated hitter David Sheaffer put the AquaSox on the board with an RBI double that scored Jake Anchia in the second inning. Sheaffer scored later that inning when Cody Grosse singled, giving the 'Sox 2-0 lead after two innings. Dariel Gomez hit his first AquaSox home run in the third inning, tacking on the Frogs' third run.

The Canadians finally got on the board when Tanner Morris singled in Ronny Brito in the bottom of the third inning. Anchia reclaimed the Frogs' three-run lead when he scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning, putting them ahead 4-1. Both teams scored one run in the seventh inning: Larsen's solo home run increased the 'Sox lead to 5-1 and Canadians answered with a Will Robertson RBI single. The 'Sox added on three insurance runs in the ninth inning. Victor Labrada hit an RBI single that scored Joseph Rosa, followed Larsen's two-run shot that solidified the AquaSox' 8-2 victory.

WRAPPING IT UP

Stoudt improved his record to 6-1 by going five innings, allowing two hits, one run, one walk and three strikeouts. Seattle Mariners pitcher Matt Festa pitched a perfect sixth inning, marking his first appearance for the AquaSox since 2016. Evan Johnson held the Canadians to one run over two innings and Ben Onyshko closed out the game with a perfect ninth inning.

Larsen ended the night with two home runs and three RBIs, marking his fourth consecutive multi-hit game and seventh in his last 10 games. The AquaSox have a five-game winning streak for the fourth time this season. The team's longest winning streak of the season is eight games (May 8 - 16).

LOOKING AHEAD

Game four of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday, July 23. The AquaSox will start RHP Tim Elliott (4-2, 5.44 ERA) while the Canadians will send out RHP Adam Kloffenstein (4-4, 5.37 ERA). The first pitch is at 7:05 with the pregame show beginning at 6:50 on KRKO.

