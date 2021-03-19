Egor Kostiukov Joins Port Huron Prowlers

PORT HURON, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers have signed veteran defenseman Egor Kostiukov to the team for the 2021 season.

Kostiukov, 23, is entering his third season in the FPHL, having previously played for the Watertown Wolves, Delaware Thunder and Columbus River Dragons last season. He also earned a promotion to the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers for 16 games. He spent the entirety of 2018-19 with the Watertown Wolves, posting eight points in 41 games.

"Egor will make a great addition to our back end," commented player/general manager Matt Graham. "He's an all-around defender. He's a big body who will add a physical presence, as well as pitch in offensively."

Kostiukov and the Prowlers are in action tonight against the Carolina Thunderbirds for the first leg of a weekend triple-header. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at McMorran Arena. Tickets are available in limited quantity by calling the Arena box office at 810-985-6166.

