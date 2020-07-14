Edwin Arroyo Earns Player of the Week Honors

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Chicago Dogs infielder Edwin Arroyo has been named the American Association's Player of the Week for the first ten days of the 2020 season.

Since Opening Night, Arroyo has been the Association's leading hitter, boasting the top batting average (.480), on-base percentage (.618) and OPS (1.498) in the six-team circuit. In 36 plate appearances, the Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico native has reached base 21 times.

Arroyo has also racked up a league-high six extra-base hits so far - including two home runs, matching his 2019 total. On Friday night, he blasted an eighth-inning grand slam, the first of his career, in a road win at Fargo-Moorhead.

Arroyo has been with the Dogs since the franchise's inaugural 2018 season. In his rookie season, the second baseman tallied a team-high 118 hits. Arroyo then returned in 2019, starting 93 games and posting a career-high 55 RBI, with a career-low 39 strikeouts to boot.

Arroyo and the Dogs return to action Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m., kicking off a three-game series against the Sioux Falls Canaries at Impact Field. Fans can visit TheChicagoDogs.com for tickets and AABaseball.tv for a live broadcast of all remaining games.

