Edwin Arroyo Earns First All-Star Selection

September 10, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release





Rosemont, Illinois - A mainstay with the franchise since its inception, Chicago Dogs second baseman Edwin Arroyo has been selected to his first All-Star team.

The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball revealed its 2020 All-Star squad on Thursday, and the slate features Arroyo as the team's second baseman. The full team:

First Base: Kyle Martin (WPG)

Second Base: Edwin Arroyo (CHI)

Third Base: Damek Tomscha (SF)

Shortstop: Andrew Ely (SF)

Outfield: Adam Brett Walker II (MKE)

Outfield: Logan Landon (SF)

Outfield: Mikey Reynolds (STP)

Catcher: Chris Chinea (STP)

Designated Hitter: Drew Ward (FM)

Pitcher of the Year: Mike Devine (STP)

Relief Pitcher of the Year: Peyton Gray (MKE)

In his third season, Arroyo has pieced together consistent output from the dish, ranking seventh in the Association with a .300 batting average. The Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico native has racked up 14 doubles and knocked in 23 runs while getting on base at a .379 clip.

Arroyo also has blasted four home runs, highlighted by a go-ahead home run with two outs in the sixth inning in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries.

He kicked off the 2020 season on a monster tear, earning American Association Batter of the Week honors for the first 10 days of play. In 36 plate appearances to open the season, Arroyo reached base 21 times. He also registered a league-high six extra-base hits, mashing two home runs - including his first-career grand slam - in the first 10 days.

Arroyo's 2018 debut season in Chicago featured the infielder posting a team-best .325 average and 118 hits, asserting himself as one of the team's top rookies. Arroyo is the only Dogs player remaining from the inaugural team.

He followed his rookie season by taking a strong leadership role in 2019, putting up a .291 average while driving in 55 runs. His 39 strikeouts were the fewest among regular Chicago starters and his 37 walks ranked fourth.

Before coming to Impact Field, the 29-year-old second baseman suited up for the Old Orchard Beach Surge and Puerto Rico Islanders of the Empire League, leading the circuit with a .433 average. Arroyo played collegiately at both Clarendon College and Northwood University in Texas.

Arroyo and the Dogs will cap off the 2020 season Thursday evening with a doubleheader against the Sioux Falls Canaries. First pitch is at 5:05 p.m. at Impact Field. Fans can purchase tickets at TheChicagoDogs.com and can tune into a live broadcast via AABaseball.TV.

Follow the team on social media at @TheChicagoDogs on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For more information, visit TheChicagoDogs.com.

