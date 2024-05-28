Edwards Named General Manager of Dubuque Fighting Saints

May 28, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints have named Trevor Edwards as the organization's General Manager, promoting him to replace Kalle Larsson, who will be moving on in order to pursue an opportunity with an NHL club (more details to follow).

"While a tremendous void is created with Kalle moving upwards in the hockey world, we believe this transition will be seamless as Kalle has previously established procedures, processes, and assembled an infrastructure of talented individuals who run our hockey operations", said managing partner Brad Kwong. "Trevor has been a valuable member of our hockey staff for over seven years, so his promotion from within is well deserved and was a natural one to make. Trevor is a leader, successful coach, a strong hockey mind and he knows, very well, the player pool below us. We are confident Trevor will follow in Kalle's footsteps and will build successful teams that will compete for the Clark Cup every year."

Edwards was elevated to the role of Director of Player Personnel for the Fighting Saints in May of 2023. He is currently with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite hockey organization, the successful youth organization in Pennsylvania that has developed many USHL and CHL prospects.

"First of all, I want to congratulate Kalle on his amazing run in Dubuque and on earning an opportunity to advance his career at the highest level," Edwards said. "I would like to thank both Brad Kwong and Kalle for trusting me with this amazing honor to lead such a historic USHL franchise. Kalle leaves huge shoes to fill but I feel I'm ready to take on the challenge. It's very fortunate that I have had the benefit of working alongside him and the great staff for the past seven years. MY familiarity with the way Dubuque operates makes this a much easier leap.

"I would also like to thank my wife Jenny and my four boys for all their patience, sacrifice and support."

Edwards played four years at Clarkson University, including one year with former Saints Coach Jason Lammers, who was the assistant coach at the time. Following his collegiate career, he moved to the United Hockey League with both the Port Huron Beacons, and the Port Huron Flags for three seasons.

"The Fighting Saints organization takes enormous pride in consistently living and playing a character identity that emphasizes relentless work-ethic, up-tempo, aggressive playing style combined with elite skill development," Edwards said. "We also mandate doing the right thing off the ice and will continue to place enormous value in our relationships in the community, in the classroom and with the local youth organizations."

"Being a 'Saint 4 Life' is not just a hashtag, it is an honor that is earned by embracing the responsibility of being part of something much bigger than yourself. It is about being a respected member of this community consistently. I can't wait to help continue building on this well-established legacy."

Prior to moving to Pittsburgh, Edwards coached with the Honeybaked Hockey Club in Michigan helping Honeybaked capture the U14 National Championship with former Saints defenseman Jacob Semik in 2015.

Edwards grew up in Carleton Place, Ontario, and currently works as a Skill Development Professional with the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from May 28, 2024

Edwards Named General Manager of Dubuque Fighting Saints - Dubuque Fighting Saints

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.