Edwards Homers, González Fires 7.1 Frames in 6-3 Triumph

July 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







CHARLOTTE - Xavier Edwards homered and Chi Chi González worked 7.1 strong innings on Wednesday to lead the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 6-3 victory over the Charlotte Knights from Truist Field.

With the game scoreless, C.J. Hinojosa led off the third with a single. After a pair of flyouts, Charlotte (36-46, 1-6) starter Sammy Peralta (3-3) ceded a two-run homer to Edwards to make it 2-0 in favor of Jacksonville (37-45, 5-3). Edwards finished a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs, two runs scored and a walk.

After Victor Reyes homered for the Knights in the fourth, the Jumbo Shrimp responded in the fifth. Charles Leblanc, Hinojosa and Jake Mangum each singled to load the bases with nobody out. Jacob Amaya then lifted a sacrifice fly before Edwards collected an RBI single to widen the gap to 4-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, González hit Stephen Piscotty with a pitch before surrendering a two-run shot to Kean Wong. However, that was the extent of the damage of the night against the 31-year-old, who allowed three runs on six hits, fanning a pair. González's 7.1 innings pitched was the longest for a Jacksonville starter since Bryan Hoeing went 8.0 innings on May 24, 2022 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The score remained 4-3 until the eighth. Leblanc walked with one out and advanced to second on a ground out. Mangum followed by flicking an RBI single to left.

In the ninth, consecutive doubles by Edwards and Peyton Burdick set the final margin at 6-3.

Johan Quezada came on in relief of González and picked up his second save by working 1.2 scoreless innings.

Jacksonville looks for their third consecutive win in Thursday's 7:04 p.m. contest. RHP Ronald Bolaños (2-8, 8.34 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Knights LHP Garrett Davila (2-3, 5.29 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:49 p.m. on ESPN 690 and www.ESPN690.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.