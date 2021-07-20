Edwards' Homer Powers Hot Rods to Eighth-Straight in 5-4 Win on Tuesday

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Evan Edwards' two-run homer in the seventh inning led the Bowling Green Hot Rods (46-21) to their eighth-straight win in a 5-4 game against the Rome Braves (33-34) on Tuesday at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The two teams play again Wednesday with a 12:05 PM CT first pitch.

The Braves scored three runs in the top of the second inning to take a 3-0 lead. Bowling Green tied it up in the bottom half, scoring three runs of their own against Rome starter Darius Vines. Blake Hunt led off with a triple and scored on a base hit from Grant Witherspoon. Connor Hollis singled to put runners on first and second. Hollis advanced to third and Witherspoon came in to score on a single by Michael Gigliotti. Greg Jones singled home Hollis in the next at-bat to tie the game at 3-3.

The Hot Rods took the lead in the bottom of the sixth, bringing in two runs with Vines still on the mound. Curtis Mead reached by a throwing error from Rome third baseman Kevin Josephina, and in the next at-bat, Edwards launched a two-run homer to break the tie. Edwards' homer went 395 feet and gave Bowling Green a 5-3 lead.

Rome brought in a run in the top of the seventh against Hot Rods reliever Michael Costanzo. Jesse Franklin V worked a one-out walk and advanced to third on an errant pickoff attempt. One out later, Logan Brown doubled to score Franklin and cut into the Bowling Green lead, 5-4. Bowling Green pitcher Chris Gau entered the game for the final five outs and kept the Braves silent, locking down the save and the 5-4 win.

John Doxakis tossed 4.0 innings, giving up three runs (one earned) while walking two and striking out three in a no-decision. Justin Sterner (1-1) earned his first win of the season, pitching 2.0 scoreless innings and striking out four. Costanzo hurled 1.1 innings, allowing one run on one hit, while walking one and striking out three in his second hold of the year. Gau pitched 1.2 perfect innings with three strikeouts and earned his fifth save of 2021.

Notes: Hunt had his team-leading 13th multi-hit game of the season... Jones had his 12th multi-hit game of the year... Edwards collected his eighth multi-RBI game of the year... Sterner's four strikeouts fall one short of a career-high... He tied his career-high in his last outing on July 16th... The Hot Rods tied their season-high with four errors... Bowling Green extended their season-high win streak to eight games... BG is 33-16 this year against right-handed starters... The Hot Rods are 17-8 this year against the Braves... They are 6-1 against the Braves at Bowling Green Ballpark... Bowling Green and Rome play again on Wednesday with a 12:05 PM CT first pitch... The Hot Rods send RH Zack Trageton (5-1, 4.03) to the mound against Rome LH Jared Shuster (1-0, 2.89)... Fans can catch all of the action by watching on MiLB.tv or listening through the MiLB First Pitch app, tuning into WBGN 94.5 FM and 1340 AM, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

