Edquist Leads Thunderbolts to 4-1 Win over Bobcats

Danville, Ill.: Behind two-point games from Austin Plevy and Zane Jones and a 16-save effort from Ryan Edquist, the Thunderbolts rebounded to defeat the Vermilion County Bobcats 4-1 on Friday night in Danville. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Friday, January 14th at 7:00pm CT as they host the Quad City Storm. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

After a scoreless first period, the Bobcats scored the opening goal midway through the second period, scored by Ray Pigozzi at 9:28. Edquist made several big saves in the next few minutes to keep Evansville only down by a single goal. Following a late second period power play chance, the Thunderbolts kept the attack going and were finally rewarded as Hayden Hulton cashed in on a rebound to tie the game 1-1, at 18:24 from Jones and Charles Barber. Evansville continued to pour on the pressure, and struck again with only 9 seconds remaining, as Tanner Butler finished off a pass from Plevy to make it 2-1.

In the third period, Jones scored an unassisted goal off a Bobcats turnover at 7:55 to extend Evansville's lead to 3-1. Shortly afterward, Vermilion County's Ryan Devine was ejected from the game after slew-footing Tate Leeson, resulting in a major power play for Evansville. The Thunderbolts converted, as TJ Dockery scored at 13:27 from Leeson and Plevy to extend the Thunderbolts lead to the final 4-1 score.

Jones finished with one goal and assist, Dockery and Hulton finished with one goal each, and Plevy tallied two assists. Ryan Edquist finished with 16 saves on 17 shots for his first professional victory. The Thunderbolts next meet the Bobcats on Friday, January 21st at Ford Center, face-off at 7:00pm CT.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

