Edmundo Sosa Begins MLB Rehab in Springfield on Tuesday

Springfield, MO - St. Louis Cardinals SS Edmundo Sosa is expected to begin a Major League Rehab Assignment with the Springfield Cardinals starting with the 11:30am game on Tuesday, May 10.

Sosa, 26, made his MLB debut with St. Louis on 9/23/18 and has hit .260 with six home runs and 27 RBIs in 134 games in the big leagues. In his first full season in 2021, Sosa had a breakout campaign setting career marks with a .271 average, six homers, eight doubles, four triples and 27 RBIs in 113 games.

The native of Panama City, Panama suited up in Springfield for one game in 2017 and 67 games in 2018 when he hit .276 with seven homers, 17 doubles and 32 RBIs in 67 games.

The Cardinals host the Amarillo Sod Poodles for a six-game homestand starting with the Tuesday, May 10 game at 11:30am. Tuesday is a Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday with hot dogs and bratwursts for just $2.

