Edmonton, Wichita Extend Affiliation Agreement

June 7, 2019





Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder are proud to announce that they have extended their affiliation agreement with the Edmonton Oilers and the AHL's Bakersfield Condors through the 2019-20 season.

Under the affiliation agreement, the Oilers will be able to designate players within their development system for assignment with the Thunder. The club will also be composed of players who are signed to NHL and AHL contracts in addition to those on ECHL contracts (under agreement with the Thunder).

"On behalf of Ken Holland and the Edmonton Oilers, we're very excited to extend our affiliation agreement with the Wichita Thunder," said Bill Scott, Director of Salary Cap Management & Assistant to the President of Hockey Operations. "We believe in new Head Coach Bruce Ramsay to develop our prospects in a positive, winning environment that will lead to success for the Thunder and Oilers. Wichita has been a terrific partner and we are pleased to continue our relationship together."

This will be the third year that the Thunder are affiliated with the Oilers and the Condors. Led by Ramsay, Wichita is looking to get back to the playoffs after missing out this past season. 11 players from last year's Thunder squad earned call-ups to the AHL, including nine to the Condors.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to work with the Edmonton Oilers and help develop future prospects that could end up playing in the NHL", stated Ramsay. "I've known Bill Scott for a number of years, have had a good working relationship in the past and know him to be a quality person. With his help, I'm looking forward to assisting in building a winning culture in all three organizations."

Entering their 28th season, the Wichita Thunder were an original member of the Central Hockey League when it was founded in 1992. The Thunder captured the Adams Cup as back-to-back regular season title winners and won the William "Bill" Levins Memorial Cup as CHL Champions in 1994 and 1995. Most recently, the Thunder claimed the Governor's Cup for earning the CHL's best regular season record in 2011-12 and advanced to back-to-back league finals in 2012 and 2013. Wichita joined the ECHL on Oct. 7, 2014, after spending 22 seasons in the CHL.

Edmonton has a rich history of success, winning five Stanley Cups in 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988 and 1990. The Oilers feature one of the game's most dynamic players in Connor McDavid, who finished first in the league with 108 points this past season.

Bakersfield also has a rich history of hockey. The Condors are entering their 22nd season and their fifth in the AHL. Last year was the first year that Bakersfield qualified for the postseason since join the AHL. The Condors were a member of the ECHL for 13 seasons.

"We've greatly enjoyed our partnership with Edmonton the past two seasons," commented Thunder General Manager Joel T. Lomurno. "We've seen some great players assigned to us and look forward to watching them progress on their way to the NHL. We're also looking forward to seeing which prospects will be playing in a Thunder uniform this coming season!"

The Thunder will open the season at home on Friday and Saturday, October 11th and 12th and will host the ECHL All-Star Classic on Wednesday January 22nd, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL. The remainder of the updated 2019-20 Thunder schedule is expected to be released next week.

