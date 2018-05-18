Edmonton Extends Affiliation Agreement with Wichita

Wichita, KS - The Edmonton Oilers and the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL have extended their affiliation agreement through the 2018-19 season, the team announced today.

Under the affiliation agreement, the Oilers will be able to designate players within their development system for assignment with the Thunder. The club will also be composed of players who are signed to NHL and AHL contracts in addition to those on ECHL contracts (under agreement with the Thunder).

"We're excited to be extending our affiliation agreement with the Edmonton Oilers this coming season," stated Head Coach Malcolm Cameron. "I enjoyed working with the Oilers prospects that were assigned to us last year. I'm very excited about the new crop of Oilers prospects turning pro and look forward in helping their development this upcoming season. We were able to see a number of Oilers prospects in a Thunder uniform and hope that we were able to play an important role in their growth and development."

The Thunder, led by Malcolm Cameron, enters his third year in Wichita and 12th overall as a coach in the ECHL. Wichita is coming off their first-ever playoff appearance since joining the ECHL. The Thunder had a franchise-high 34 ECHL wins with 21 of those coming at home. Six players from last year's team participated in AHL training camp with Bakersfield last fall.

"The Edmonton Oilers are proud to extend our affiliation agreement with the Wichita Thunder," commented Bill Scott of the Edmonton Oilers. "After a successful first season together, we believe that Wichita is the best place for our prospects to develop under Malcolm Cameron's guidance. We are excited to continue our partnership which will produce a terrific on-ice product in Wichita while at the same time develop young players for the Oilers."

Entering their 27th season, the Wichita Thunder were an original member of the Central Hockey League when it was founded in 1992. The Thunder captured the Adams Cup as back-to-back regular season title winners and won the William "Bill" Levins Memorial Cup as CHL Champions in 1994 and 1995. Most recently, the Thunder claimed the Governor's Cup for earning the CHL's best regular season record in 2011-12 and advanced to back-to-back league finals in 2012 and 2013. Wichita joined the ECHL on Oct. 7, 2014, after spending 22 seasons in the CHL.

Edmonton has a rich history of success, winning five Stanley Cups in 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988 and 1990.The Oilers feature one of the game's most dynamic players in Connor McDavid, who finished first in the league with 108 points this past season.

Bakersfield also has a rich history of hockey. The Condors are entering their 21st season and their fourth in the AHL. Bakersfield was a member of the ECHL for 13 seasons.

