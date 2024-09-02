Edmonton Can Not be Stopped!: CFL

September 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







Bethel-Thompson finds Jones for a 73 Yard TD to secure the victory.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.