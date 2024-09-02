Sports stats



Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Can Not be Stopped!: CFL

September 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video


Bethel-Thompson finds Jones for a 73 Yard TD to secure the victory.
Check out the Edmonton Elks Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from September 2, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Edmonton Elks Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central