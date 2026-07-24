Edmonton at Saskatchewan - Week 8
Published on July 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
The Saskatchewan Roughriders host the Edmonton Elks in week 8 action of the 2026 CFL season.
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Canadian Football League Stories from July 24, 2026
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