Edmonton at Calgary - Week 13
September 3, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video
The Calgary Stampeders host the Edmonton Elks in week 13 action of the 2024 CFL season.
Check out the Edmonton Elks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from September 3, 2024
- Elks Sign Jordan Strachan - Edmonton Elks
- Lions Officially Bring Back Edwards Cooper, Add OL Larnel Coleman to Practice Squad - B.C. Lions
- RedBlacks Add Pair to Practice Roster - Ottawa RedBlacks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.