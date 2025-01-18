Edited Bandits vs. Wings - Game Highlights
January 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video
Led by Josh Byrne (7G, 5A) and Dhane Smith (1G, 9A) the Bandits take down the Wings 19-14 to remain undefeated.
Game Recap
Check out the Buffalo Bandits Statistics
