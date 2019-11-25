ECU Night Souvenir Hat Ticket Package on Sale Now

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Mudcats will once again team with East Carolina Athletics in 2020 to host ECU Night and a co-branded ECU and Mudcats souvenir hat giveaway night on Thursday, May 21 at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. To celebrate, the Mudcats today announce a special ECU Night ticket package featuring souvenir hats, tickets and more available just in time for the holidays.

For just $85, the ECU Night ticket and souvenir item package includes four box seat tickets, four ECU and Mudcats themed souvenir hats, four hot dogs, four Pepsi products and one parking pass. Orders can be placed online at carolinamudcats.com, by calling the Mudcats at (919) 269-CATS (2287), or by visiting the team front office in Zebulon, N.C.

This package is the only way for fans to guarantee one of the limited quantity souvenir ECU and Mudcats co-branded hats set to be handed out for this season's ECU Night on Thursday, May 21 when the Mudcats play the Winston-Salem Dash at Five County Stadium. The Mudcats and East Carolina Athletics also partnered on a similar night during the 2019 season and saw tremendous success with the unique promotion.

A full calendar of in-season events, theme nights, promotions and souvenir giveaways for Carolina's upcoming 2020, 30th anniversary season will also be announced at a later date.

As previously announced, season ticket packages, mini plans including the new Micro Brews free jersey ticket package and group tickets are all available today by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon, by calling (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting carolinamudcats.com.

The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, High-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 30th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

