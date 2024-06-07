Echols Brings in First CFL TD in TRIPLE Coverage!: CFL

June 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







Stampeders' receiver Cam Echols scores the first major of the game, and his CFL career, in impressive fashion - hauling in a Jake Maier pass with one hand.

