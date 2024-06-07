Echols Brings in First CFL TD in TRIPLE Coverage!: CFL
June 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video
Stampeders' receiver Cam Echols scores the first major of the game, and his CFL career, in impressive fashion - hauling in a Jake Maier pass with one hand.
Check out the Calgary Stampeders Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from June 7, 2024
- CFL Issues Statement on the Use of Microchip-Implanted Footballs on Kicking Plays - CFL
- Great Victory to Start the Season - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.