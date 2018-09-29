ECHL Transactions - September 29

September 29, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, September 29, 2018:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Atlanta:

Alex Sakellaropoulos, G

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Danny Moynihan, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Brampton:

Add Anthony Beauregard, F added to training camp roster

Indy:

Add Jason Pawloski, G added to training camp roster

Add Chris Rygus, D added to training camp roster

Add Zach Miskovic, D added to training camp roster

Add Robert Powers, D added to training camp roster

Add Louis Belisle, D added to training camp roster

Add Alex Brooks, D added to training camp roster

Add Logan Nelson, F added to training camp roster

Add Mathew Thompson, F added to training camp roster

Add Kevin Dufour, F added to training camp roster

Add Johnny McInnis, F added to training camp roster

Add Quentin Shore, F added to training camp roster

Add Olivier Labelle, F added to training camp roster

Add Anthony Collins, F added to training camp roster

Add Demico Hannoun, F added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Whitney, F added to training camp roster

Add Ryan McGrath, F added to training camp roster

Add Dmitri Osipov, D added to training camp roster

Add Eric Levine, G added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Green, G added to training camp roster

Add Tom Kilgore, F added to training camp roster

Add Tim Perks, F added to training camp roster

Add Jamie Hill, F added to training camp roster

Add David Brancik, D added to training camp roster

Add Radovan Bondra, F assigned by Rockford

Add Connor Moynihan, F assigned by Rockford

Add Neil Manning, D assigned by Rockford

Kalamazoo:

Add Keegan Asmundson, G added to training camp roster

Add Kyle Bushee, D added to training camp roster

Add Ben Wilson, D added to training camp roster

Add Eric Kattelus, D added to training camp roster

Add Matt Joyaux, D added to training camp roster

Add Travis Armstrong, D added to training camp roster

Add Chad McDonald, F added to training camp roster

Add Wade Murphy, F added to training camp roster

Add Kyle Blaney, F added to training camp roster

Add Rob Darrar, F added to training camp roster

Add Zach Diamantoni, F added to training camp roster

Add Zach Saar, F added to training camp roster

Add Chris Collins, F added to training camp roster

Add Eric Ylitalo, F added to training camp roster

Add Stephen Hrehoriak, F added to training camp roster

Add Derek Perl, D added to training camp roster

Add Mitch Atkins, F added to training camp roster

Add Dave Desander, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Kansas City:

Add Radoslav Illo, F signed tryout agreement

Add Ben Halford, G signed tryout agreement

Orlando:

Add Martin Ouellette, G assigned by Syracuse

Reading:

Add Shane Walsh, F added to training camp roster

Add Adam Larkin, D added to training camp roster

Add Adam Schmidt, F added to training camp roster

