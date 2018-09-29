ECHL Transactions - September 29
September 29, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, September 29, 2018:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Atlanta:
Alex Sakellaropoulos, G
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Danny Moynihan, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Brampton:
Add Anthony Beauregard, F added to training camp roster
Indy:
Add Jason Pawloski, G added to training camp roster
Add Chris Rygus, D added to training camp roster
Add Zach Miskovic, D added to training camp roster
Add Robert Powers, D added to training camp roster
Add Louis Belisle, D added to training camp roster
Add Alex Brooks, D added to training camp roster
Add Logan Nelson, F added to training camp roster
Add Mathew Thompson, F added to training camp roster
Add Kevin Dufour, F added to training camp roster
Add Johnny McInnis, F added to training camp roster
Add Quentin Shore, F added to training camp roster
Add Olivier Labelle, F added to training camp roster
Add Anthony Collins, F added to training camp roster
Add Demico Hannoun, F added to training camp roster
Add Tyler Whitney, F added to training camp roster
Add Ryan McGrath, F added to training camp roster
Add Dmitri Osipov, D added to training camp roster
Add Eric Levine, G added to training camp roster
Add Tyler Green, G added to training camp roster
Add Tom Kilgore, F added to training camp roster
Add Tim Perks, F added to training camp roster
Add Jamie Hill, F added to training camp roster
Add David Brancik, D added to training camp roster
Add Radovan Bondra, F assigned by Rockford
Add Connor Moynihan, F assigned by Rockford
Add Neil Manning, D assigned by Rockford
Kalamazoo:
Add Keegan Asmundson, G added to training camp roster
Add Kyle Bushee, D added to training camp roster
Add Ben Wilson, D added to training camp roster
Add Eric Kattelus, D added to training camp roster
Add Matt Joyaux, D added to training camp roster
Add Travis Armstrong, D added to training camp roster
Add Chad McDonald, F added to training camp roster
Add Wade Murphy, F added to training camp roster
Add Kyle Blaney, F added to training camp roster
Add Rob Darrar, F added to training camp roster
Add Zach Diamantoni, F added to training camp roster
Add Zach Saar, F added to training camp roster
Add Chris Collins, F added to training camp roster
Add Eric Ylitalo, F added to training camp roster
Add Stephen Hrehoriak, F added to training camp roster
Add Derek Perl, D added to training camp roster
Add Mitch Atkins, F added to training camp roster
Add Dave Desander, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Kansas City:
Add Radoslav Illo, F signed tryout agreement
Add Ben Halford, G signed tryout agreement
Orlando:
Add Martin Ouellette, G assigned by Syracuse
Reading:
Add Shane Walsh, F added to training camp roster
Add Adam Larkin, D added to training camp roster
Add Adam Schmidt, F added to training camp roster
