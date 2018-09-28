ECHL Transactions - September 28

September 28, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, Sept. 28, 2018:

Allen:

Add Lucas Clark, F signed contract, added to training camp roster

Add Mitch Vandergunst, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add Ben Owen, D signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Fort Wayne:

Add Brant Sherwood, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Greenville:

Add Yianni Liarakos, F signed tryout agreement

Jacksonville:

Add Denis Tsaruk, G signed contract

Add Andrew Hare, G signed tryout agreement

Kansas City:

Add Dave Dziurzynski, F signed contract

Add Matt Robertson, F signed contract

Add John Schiavo, F signed tryout agreement

Add Loren Ulett, F/D signed tryout agreement

Reading:

Add Will King, G added to training camp roster

Add Charlie Vasaturo, D added to training camp roster

Add Dan Milan, D added to training camp roster

Add Ilya Nekolenko, D added to training camp roster

Add Anthony Cortese, D added to training camp roster

Add Frank DiChiara, F added to training camp roster

Add Dillan Fox, F added to training camp roster

Add Brian Morgan, F added to training camp roster

Add Bo Pieper, F added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Brown, F added to training camp roster

Add Chris McCarthy, F added to training camp roster

Add Steven Swavely, F added to training camp roster

Add Brayden Low, F added to training camp roster

Add Troy Passingham, G added to training camp roster

Add Don Olivieri, D added to training camp roster

Add Garrett Mitchell, F added to training camp roster

Add Cody Brown, F added to training camp roster

Add Chris Lijdsman, D added to training camp roster

Delete Matt Wilkins, F suspended by team

Delete Nick Neville, D suspended by team

Wheeling:

Add Craig Skudalski, D signed tryout agreement

Wichita:

Add Keoni Texeira, D added to training camp roster

Add Justin Lemcke, D added to training camp roster

Add Kevin Patterson, D added to training camp roster

Add Samuel Thibault, D added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Elbrecht, D added to training camp roster

Add Dylan Labbe, D added to training camp roster

Add Lane Bauer, F added to training camp roster

Add Steven Iacobellis, F added to training camp roster

Add Jakob Stukel, F added to training camp roster

Add Pierre-Cedric Labrie, F added to training camp roster

Add Colton Sparrow, F added to training camp roster

Add Colin Jacobs, F added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Valentini, F added to training camp roster

Add Anthony DeLuca, F added to training camp roster

Add Alex Gillies, F added to training camp roster

Add Mitchell Mueller, F/D added to training camp roster

Add Liam Kerins, F added to training camp roster

Add Kristopher Joyce, G added to training camp roster

Add Kodi Schwarz, D added to training camp roster

Add Vincent Beaudry, F added to training camp roster

Add Eric Hartzell, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, D assigned by Bakersfield

Add Ryan Van Stralen, F assigned by Bakersfield

