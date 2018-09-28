ECHL Transactions - September 28
September 28, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, Sept. 28, 2018:
Allen:
Add Lucas Clark, F signed contract, added to training camp roster
Add Mitch Vandergunst, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Add Ben Owen, D signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Fort Wayne:
Add Brant Sherwood, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Greenville:
Add Yianni Liarakos, F signed tryout agreement
Jacksonville:
Add Denis Tsaruk, G signed contract
Add Andrew Hare, G signed tryout agreement
Kansas City:
Add Dave Dziurzynski, F signed contract
Add Matt Robertson, F signed contract
Add John Schiavo, F signed tryout agreement
Add Loren Ulett, F/D signed tryout agreement
Reading:
Add Will King, G added to training camp roster
Add Charlie Vasaturo, D added to training camp roster
Add Dan Milan, D added to training camp roster
Add Ilya Nekolenko, D added to training camp roster
Add Anthony Cortese, D added to training camp roster
Add Frank DiChiara, F added to training camp roster
Add Dillan Fox, F added to training camp roster
Add Brian Morgan, F added to training camp roster
Add Bo Pieper, F added to training camp roster
Add Tyler Brown, F added to training camp roster
Add Chris McCarthy, F added to training camp roster
Add Steven Swavely, F added to training camp roster
Add Brayden Low, F added to training camp roster
Add Troy Passingham, G added to training camp roster
Add Don Olivieri, D added to training camp roster
Add Garrett Mitchell, F added to training camp roster
Add Cody Brown, F added to training camp roster
Add Chris Lijdsman, D added to training camp roster
Delete Matt Wilkins, F suspended by team
Delete Nick Neville, D suspended by team
Wheeling:
Add Craig Skudalski, D signed tryout agreement
Wichita:
Add Keoni Texeira, D added to training camp roster
Add Justin Lemcke, D added to training camp roster
Add Kevin Patterson, D added to training camp roster
Add Samuel Thibault, D added to training camp roster
Add Tyler Elbrecht, D added to training camp roster
Add Dylan Labbe, D added to training camp roster
Add Lane Bauer, F added to training camp roster
Add Steven Iacobellis, F added to training camp roster
Add Jakob Stukel, F added to training camp roster
Add Pierre-Cedric Labrie, F added to training camp roster
Add Colton Sparrow, F added to training camp roster
Add Colin Jacobs, F added to training camp roster
Add Ryan Valentini, F added to training camp roster
Add Anthony DeLuca, F added to training camp roster
Add Alex Gillies, F added to training camp roster
Add Mitchell Mueller, F/D added to training camp roster
Add Liam Kerins, F added to training camp roster
Add Kristopher Joyce, G added to training camp roster
Add Kodi Schwarz, D added to training camp roster
Add Vincent Beaudry, F added to training camp roster
Add Eric Hartzell, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Add Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, D assigned by Bakersfield
Add Ryan Van Stralen, F assigned by Bakersfield
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from September 28, 2018
- Grizzlies Release 2018-2019 Promotional Schedule - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Announces 2018-19 Training Camp Roster - Wichita Thunder
- Gladiators Announce New Monthly Radio Show - Atlanta Gladiators
- Solar Bears Announce Schedule, Roster for First Week of 2018 Training Camp - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - September 28 - ECHL
- Admirals Announce Initial 2018 Training Camp Roster - Norfolk Admirals
- Mavericks Sign Forwards Matt Robertson, David Dziurzynski for 2018-19 Season - Kansas City Mavericks
- Swamp Rabbits Release Training Camp Schedule - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rays Single Game Tickets Go on Sale October 1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Announce Training Camp Roster - Allen Americans
- ECHL Announces Training Camp Rosters - ECHL
- Gladiators Announce Training Camp Roster - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.